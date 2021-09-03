Over 676 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 doses administered in the country crossed 67.65 crore on Friday, the Union said.

As many as 51,88,894 doses were administered on Friday, it said.

This is according to the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to data.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

