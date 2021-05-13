Covid-19: Uttarakhand to distribute Ivermectin tablets to all residents

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand disaster LIVE: Death toll 32; search, rescue operation underway
Uttarakhand flood LIVE: 36 bodies recovered yet; 169 people missing
Uttarakhand floods: Death toll rises to 56, over 150 missing; top updates
In pics: Rescue operation and the latest updates on Uttarakhand disaster
Regular ivermectin use may cut risk of contracting Covid-19, claims study
-
The Uttarakhand Government has ordered officials for mass distribution of Ivermectin tablets to all residents as a preventive medicine against the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said.
This announcement comes after Goa and Karnataka issued similar directions.
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash to all district magistrates, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the state-level clinical technical committee.
The panel has recommended the Ivermectin tablet as "mass chemoprophylaxis" to effectively combat COVID-19 surge apart from the ongoing vaccination drive, the order said.
A family of four has to be given 24 tablets of ivermectin (12 mg). "Ivermectin tablets have to be taken by adults and those aged above 15 twice daily for three days after breakfast and dinner. An individual will need six tablets and a family of four will need 24 tablets. Hence, each kit will contain two dozen tablets," the order said.
Ivermectin is an FDA-approved medicine broadly used to treat parasitic infections.
Uttarakhand recorded 7,749 fresh COVID cases and 109 deaths on Wednesday, according to the state health department. Meanwhile, 7,005 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the state to 4,123.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU