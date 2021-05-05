Covid-19 vaccination drive for people of age group 18-44 years begins in MP

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people of the age group 18-44 years has commenced on Wednesday.
The chief minister informed that one session took place in one district today but the number will eventually increase from Thursday.
He said, "The vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years started today. One session took place in one of the districts today. Tomorrow, we will increase the number."
Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that in the month of May, the government will vaccinate 9 lakh people.
"This month, we will vaccinate 9 lakh people. Till May 15, we will administer 1.5 lakh vaccine doses," he said.
Chouhan on Thursday had informed that the third phase of the vaccination drive which was earlier scheduled to commence on May 1 would be delayed due to the unavailability of vaccines with the state government.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh had 86,639 active COVID-19 cases. 889 new cases and 98 related deaths were registered in the state over the part 24 hours.
