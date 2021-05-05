Covid-19: Over Rs 54 cr collected for mask violations in Mumbai in one year

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma reveals their daughter name in Instagram post
Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter's picture
Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19
Mohan Delkar, MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, found dead in Mumbai hotel
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: FY21 GDP contraction outlook revised to 7.5%
-
The civic authorities in Mumbai have collected fines to the tune of over Rs 54 crore in the last one year from 26.87 lakh citizens who violated the COVID-19 mask rule in public places during the pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 4,314 people were caught without masks on Tuesday, of which 1,478 were nabbed by the city police.
A total fine of Rs 5.67 lakh was collected from these offenders during the day, it stated.
The BMC had made wearing masks or covering the mouth mandatory in public places in April 2020 due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city, and violators were slapped with a fine of Rs 200.
The civic body has deployed marshals to enforce mask rule at public places.
Mumbai, one of the worst-affected metropolises in the country, has so far recorded 6,61,420 infections and 13,470 casualties.
According to the civic body data, of the 26,87,339 violators of the mask rule, 23,50,159 were caught by the BMC, 3,13,289 by the police and 23,891 by the railway authorities.
Of the total fine of over Rs 54 crore collected from the violators, Rs 47,36,62,800 were collected by the BMC, Rs 62,65,7,800 by the police and Rs 50,39,200 by the railway authorities, the release stated.
The highest number of 1,36,707 violators were fined in K-East ward, which covers Andheri (east) and Sakinaka, followed by 1,34,159 from L ward that includes Kurla and parts of Sakinaka, it was stated.
The least number of 36,337 citizens were caught from M-East ward that includes Chembur and Anushka Nagar, the release revealed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU