Covid-19: 81000 vials of Remdesivir arrive from US in Mumbai

Amid the record rise in COVID-19 cases in India, medical assistance is continuing to pour in from countries around the world, including the US, Singapore and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that 81000 vials of from the US arrived early on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

"Further elevating the India and United States Strategic Partnership. Appreciate the shipment of over 81,000 vials of from the US that arrived early this morning in Mumbai (India)," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Besides the US, 3,650 oxygen cylinders and 8 ISO tanks are on their way from Singapore.

"3,650 oxygen cylinders, 8 ISO tanks and much more-tremendous effort by Indian community and well-wishers of India to mobilise COVID-relief assistance from Singapore," High Commission in Singapore tweeted.

Furthermore, a chartered flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Centre.

"A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Govt of India, including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators," said Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia.

India registered 3,82,315 new cases and over 3,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,06,65,148.

