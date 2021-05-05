Covid-19: 81000 vials of Remdesivir arrive from US in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Modi, Biden have a 'fruitful' talk on Covid-19 situation
Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 situation in Delhi stabilising, says NITI Aayog
Coronavirus LIVE: PM to interact with CMs on Covid situation on Wednesday
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: India's tally hits 8.8 mn, Shah reviews Delhi situation
-
Amid the record rise in COVID-19 cases in India, medical assistance is continuing to pour in from countries around the world, including the US, Singapore and Australia.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that 81000 vials of Remdesivir from the US arrived early on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.
"Further elevating the India and United States Strategic Partnership. Appreciate the shipment of over 81,000 vials of Remdesivir from the US that arrived early this morning in Mumbai (India)," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
Besides the US, 3,650 oxygen cylinders and 8 ISO tanks are on their way from Singapore.
"3,650 oxygen cylinders, 8 ISO tanks and much more-tremendous effort by Indian community and well-wishers of India to mobilise COVID-relief assistance from Singapore," High Commission in Singapore tweeted.
Furthermore, a chartered flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Centre.
"A chartered Qantas flight departed Sydney carrying supplies to meet the needs identified by the Govt of India, including 1056 ventilators and 43 oxygen concentrators," said Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia.
India registered 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases and over 3,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,06,65,148.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU