PM Modi pitches for door-to-door Covid vaccination, focus on second dose

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive needed to be taken door-to-door and asked officials of districts having low inoculation to adopt innovative ways to boost the campaign.
Modi made the remarks at a meeting, held via video conferencing, with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low vaccination coverage.
Pointing out that he recently met Pope Francis at the Vatican City, the prime minister said special emphasis was needed on taking message of religious leaders spreading awareness and encouraging the vaccination drive to the people.
He urged the district officials to take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and fight rumours.
Modi stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.
"So far you've been working to take people to vaccination centres, now it's time to reach every house and work with 'har ghar dastak' campaign," he said.
Ensure that the first dose is given to unvaccinated people, but also give equal attention to second dose, the prime minister told the officials.
The districts in focus at the meeting were those with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.
The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
Chief ministers of the states, including Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackrey and Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel, were present at the meeting.
Prime Minister Modi held the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and the COP26 meetings.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU