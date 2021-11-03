Assam reports 270 fresh Coronavirus cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hrs

-
Assam reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.
As per the state health bulletin, with the addition of the new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 2,385.
With 159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 6,01,468.
As many as 6,11,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and the death toll in the state stands at 6,011.
The daily positivity rate stood at 0.75 per cent. The recovery rate is 98.41 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.
A total of 2,47,90,707 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 36,201 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
