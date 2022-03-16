India to start Covid vaccination for children aged 12-14 years from today

will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday.

The Union Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

