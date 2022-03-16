JUST IN
'Operational capability and aerospace safety complementary to each other'
Business Standard

India to start Covid vaccination for children aged 12-14 years from today

India will start vaccinating children against Covid-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday.

ANI 

A girl reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin inside a classroom of a school, which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, during a vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)
A girl reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin inside a classroom of a school in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

India will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

First Published: Wed, March 16 2022. 08:25 IST

