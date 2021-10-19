Covid-19 vaccination: Health ministry asks states to focus on second jab

-
-
With India inching closer to the one-billion-Covid-vaccine-doses mark, the health ministry has asked states to focus on the second vaccination doses. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has told states that a sizable number of beneficiaries who are eligible have not received their second dose.
He also asked states to share suggestions on formulating new guidelines for international travel. Health ministry is in the process of reviewing the guidelines in consultation with ministries of home, civil aviation and external affairs.
Bhushan congratulated the states in a video conference on their effort to vaccinate all citizens. “Government of India is in a position to provide additional vaccine doses to the States so that they can complete the aforesaid task,” a press statement said.
Health ministry also advised states to identify and prioritize districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirements for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Covid Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas. “They were also requested to share their strategies to enhance second dose coverage,” the health ministry said.
India has so far administered more than 990 million doses. It is expecting to cross the 1 billion mark by Thursday,
Government plans to celebrate the milestone by hoisting the tricolour on Red Fort and announcements in airlines, buses and railways.
