Covid vaccine: Single-dose Sputnik Light gets DCGI nod for emergency use

India gets a ninth Covid vaccine as the country's drug regulator approved the use of Sputnik Light or the single dose regime of Sputnik V for use in the country, the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
He said in a tweet on Sunday that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine in India.
"This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," the minister said in his tweet.
DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India.This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country.
This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 6, 2022
Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) is the marketing partner for Sputnik vaccines from Russia here. There are several Indian manufacturing partners for the vaccine including Serum Institute of India, Panacea Biotec, Hetero among others.
Sputnik V is a heterogeneous vaccine which uses two different components in its two doses - Ad26 and Ad5. Sputnik Light is the first dose of Sputnik V.
So far, 1.2 million Sputnik V have been administered to Indians, according to Cowin data. The vaccine is available in the private channel only, and the Centre has not procuree it for free vaccinations.
