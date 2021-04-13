Covid-19 vaccines reduce chances of severe infection, mortality: ICMR

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
Govts or manufacturers, who is on the hook if Covid-19 vaccines go wrong?
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
Is India ready for vaccine rollout? Key Covid updates of the last 24 hours
Local Covid-19 vaccine final trials may end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
-
Covid-19 vaccines reduce the chances of developing severe infection and mortality, ICMRChief Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question about people contracting the coronavirus infection even after taking both doses of COVID vaccine, he said these are "disease-modifying" vaccines and there is an 85 percent reduction in hospitalisation after vaccination which is well established internationally.
"These vaccines are disease-modifying. After two doses are administered, the antibodies develop.The COVID-19 vaccines reduce the chances of developing severe infection and death due to the disease," the ICMR Director General said.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is the country's apex health research body.
Currently, two vaccines -- Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) -- are being used for inoculation in India.
India's drug regulator has also granted permission for the restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V with certain conditions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU