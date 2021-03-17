PM warns CMs of emerging 'second peak' of Covid, calls for 'decisive steps'

At his meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed concern over rising cases in the some states and called for "quick and decisive steps".

"India's fight against Covid is being cited as an example in world, our recovery rate is over 96% and fatality rate among the lowest," Modi told CMs.

"We will have to stop the emerging second peak of immediately," said Modi at the interaction.

"Most of the COVID-affected countries in world had to face several waves of In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states. CMs have also expressed concern. Test positivity rate in Maharashtra and MP is very high and number of cases are also rising," said Modi after the meeting.

"Such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones. 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in new Covid cases last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up," he said.