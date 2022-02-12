Covid: China grants conditional approval for Pfizer's oral drug

China's drug regulator has granted conditional approval for the imports of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 pill.

The pill is a small-molecule oral drug, a co-package of antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, for adults who are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and who are at a higher risk of becoming more seriously ill, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

China's National Medical Products Administration said the pill can be given to patients who, for instance, are in old age or have chronic renal diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic lung diseases.

According to the administration, patients should take the medicine as prescribed by the doctors and pay close attention to drug interactions.

The administrators asked the drug's marketing authorization holder to continue its relevant research work, fulfill the conditions within the specified time and submit the following research results timely.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)