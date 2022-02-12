India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 172.29 crores: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022: Healthcare seeks priority status, increase in fund allocation
Bulgaria now Europe's 6th poorest country with GDP per capita at 12.77 euro
Bulgaria coronavirus update: 1,033 new cases reported on Christmas
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross 650 mn
Healthcare in India: Miles to go ahead to realise the dream
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 172.29 crores with the administration of over 46.82 lakh doses during the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
"With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a press release.
Of these, a total of 1,03,99,129 first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, 99,25,930 second doses and 38,43,355 precaution doses, the ministry said.
"As many as 5,16,76,693 first doses and 1,34,05,389 second doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to children between 15 - 18 years of age group," it added.
According to the release, this has been achieved through 1,92,76,398 sessions.
Meanwhile, India logged 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 6,10,443 in the country. The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent.
Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU