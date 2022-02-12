Data story: India logs 50,407 new cases; test positivity rate drops to 3.5%

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 87,359 in active cases to take its count to 610,443. India’s share of global active cases now stands at .82 per cent (one in 122). The country is sixteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 50,407 cases to take its total caseload to 42,586,544 from 42,536,137 — an increase of 0.12%. And, with 804 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 507,981, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,682,662 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,722,947,688. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,468,120 — or 97.37 per cent of total caseload — with 136,962 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 505,880 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for .82% of all active cases globally (one in every 122 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (1547042), Gujarat (1525809), Jammu and Kashmir (1482708), Kerala (1443681), and Uttarakhand (1413346).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 11 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 87,359, compared with 92,987 on Friday.

With 136,962 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 137,766 — 804 deaths and 136,962 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.58%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 585.3 days, and for deaths at 437.6 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (16012), Maharashtra (5455), Karnataka (3976), Tamil Nadu (3086), and Rajasthan (2890).

India on Friday conducted 1,450,532 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 749,320,579. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.5%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7835088), Kerala (6381063), Karnataka (3921095), Tamil Nadu (3431154), and Andhra Pradesh (2311133).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 5455 new cases to take its tally to 7835088.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 16012 cases to take its tally to 6381063.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3976 cases to take its tally to 3921095.

Tamil Nadu has added 3086 cases to take its tally to 3431154.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1166 to 2311133.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1777 cases to take its tally to 2054995.

West Bengal has added 767 cases to take its tally to 2009717.

Delhi has added 977 cases to take its tally to 1849596.