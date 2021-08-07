Covid community transmission substantial or high in most of US: CDC

-
Covid-19 community transmission is substantial or high in most of the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its latest update.
Most US states and jurisdictions are experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of Covid-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying.
Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths continue to increase, especially in communities with lower vaccination coverage, it added.
The current seven-day moving average of daily new cases (89,977) increased 33.7 per cent compared with the previous seven-day moving average (67,274).
The current seven-day average of new hospital admissions for July 28-August 3 was 7,707, 40.0 per cent increase from the prior seven-day average.
The current seven-day moving average of new deaths (377) increased 34.8 per cent compared with the previous seven-day moving average (280).
Substantial transmission means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while high transmission is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to CDC'S four-tiered system that measures the level of community transmission.
