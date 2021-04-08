Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 4.29 million

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in has reached 4,291,017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said on Wednesday that the death toll from the pandemic stood at 114,344, while 3,858,461 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded 1,552,853 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries, followed by Morocco at 499,025 and Tunisia at 263,043 confirmed Covid-19 cases, respectively.

--IANS

int/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)