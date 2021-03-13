US surpasses 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations, sets new daily record

More than 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the US as of Friday, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over 133 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the country as of Friday, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there are about 35 million Americans fully vaccinated while nearly 66 million have received at least one dose, CDC data show.

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.

