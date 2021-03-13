US surpasses 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations, sets new daily record

-
ALSO READ
Over 20 million Covid vaccine doses administered till Saturday 7 pm: Govt
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
Japan approves its first vaccine, inoculations to start within days
US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine
European Union approves Johnson & Johnson's single dose Covid vaccine
-
More than 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the US as of Friday, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Over 133 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the country as of Friday, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.
Currently, there are about 35 million Americans fully vaccinated while nearly 66 million have received at least one dose, CDC data show.
US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU