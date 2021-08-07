Vaccine coverage rapidly increasing; 130 mn-plus doses given in July: Govt

-
ALSO READ
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Mandaviya discusses Corbevax production with Biological E Ltd MD
Mandaviya holds meeting with Dr Reddy's Chairman on Sputnik V supply
Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug
-
The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.
"India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses," Mandaviya tweeted.
In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.
According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU