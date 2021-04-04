Covid contained in Arunachal due to collective teamwork: State minister

-
Arunachal Pradesh has been able
to contain the spread of the pandemic due to the dedication of medical fraternity and frontline workers, and the ccoperation of people in strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said on Sunday.
However, there should be no complacency in adhering to COVID-19 safety norms as the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, across the country, could peak by mid-April as predicted by Indian scientists by using a mathematical model, the minister told PTI in an interview.
Till April 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state stood at 16,849, including 4 active cases, 16,785 recoveries and 56 deaths, Libang said, quoting the daily bulletin issued by state surveillance officer Dr. L Jampa.
Highlighting that the state did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last many days, the minister asked people to be on guard so that the record can be continued.
"This landlocked hilly state is a protected area where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is in force. Any Indian citizen intending to visit Arunachal Pradesh has to obtain ILP, which to a great extent is helping in controlling the spread of the virus due to the restricted movement of people from outside the state", he said.
The ILP is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh some other northeastern states.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive, launched with Covishield vaccines on January 12, is continuing in the state, the minister said.
