Bucking the trend: 1 new case takes Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 12,363

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally surged
to 12,363 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
The state now has 134 active cases, while 11,980 people have recovered from the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 158 have migrated to other states, he said.
Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 123, followed by 10 in Dimapur and one in Tuensang.
The state has so far tested over 1.37 lakh samples for COVID-19.
