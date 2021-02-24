Covid crisis not over, following protocols must for protection: Adityanath

-
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the coronavirus crisis is yet to be over and the laid down protocol should be followed to prevent it.
A UP government spokesperson said Adityanath, while reviewing the COVID-19 management and steps towards preventing its infection, said, "The corona crisis is yet to be over. Hence it should be ensured that every precaution is taken and the laid down protocol is adhered to."
He directed all the district magistrates to hold meetings at the integrated command and control centres and COVID hospitals in the mornings and evenings. Directions were also issued for operation of the COVID help desk.
Adityanath also said the vaccination drive should be accelerated and the public should be made aware of its benefits.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
