Chhattisgarh records 274 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,515 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State tally crosses 121,000 mark
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,688 cases, 39 deaths, 713 discharged
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 377 new cases reported, 526 recover
Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,617 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on Saturday
-
With the addition of 274 new
COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, the tally in Chhattisgarh rose to 3,11,433, while the toll increased to 3,809, a health official said.
The number of people who have recovered reached 3,04,647 after 39 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 185 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 2,977 active cases, he said.
Raipur district reported 67 new cases, taking its total count to 55,249, including 804 deaths.
Durg recorded 50 new cases and Bilaspur 29, among other districts, he said.
Of the three fatalities recorded during the day, two took place on Monday and one earlier, he said.
With 24,044 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 47,08,873.
Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,11,433, new cases 274, deaths 3,809, recovered 3,04,647, active cases 2,977, total tests so far 47,08,873.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU