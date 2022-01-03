Covid: Eight more Omicron cases in Haryana, tally now 71

-
Haryana reported eight cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing the tally of such infections to 71 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.
Twelve of the 71 cases are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin stated.
Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 793 new infections being reported on Monday, 460 of them from Gurugram alone, the NCR district which is the worst-affected.
Faridabad , Panchkula, Karnal and Ambala reported 110, 35, 33 and 41 new infections respectively.
However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,064.
The COVID-19 case count now stands at 7,75,710 in the state. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 3,107, while 7,62,516 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.30 per cent, it added.
