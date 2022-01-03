Covid-19: Centre suspends biometric attendance for govt employees

-
The Centre on Monday suspended marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.
However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance registers to be maintained manually, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
"As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend the marking of biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system in all ministries/departments of the government of India, including its attached/subordinate offices, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022," it said.
All the heads of departments shall also continue to ensure that all employees wear masks at all times and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly, the order said.
