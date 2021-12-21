Covid: For first time, two Omicron infections detected in Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
For the first time, two Omicron cases have been detected in Odisha.
Both are foreign returnees and their health condition is stable, an official said here on Tuesday.
"After genome sequencing, we found two Omicron positive cases. While one person returned from Nigeria, another returned from Qatar," said State director, public health, Niranjan Mishra.
Both the two Omicron positive persons have returned from "non-at-risk" countries and from the very beginning they are under isolation, he said, adding, "both are stable now. One person is asymptomatic while another is having very mild symptoms."
Contract tracing of both the persons have been done. As many 21 persons, who had come in contact with the positive persons, have been traced out and RTPCR testing is being done, Mishra said.
He said genome sequencing will be conducted for all those who found positive in RTPCR test.
"Since November 21, we are putting all foreign returnees, including those who returned from 'non-at-risk' countries under surveillance. So far, around 8,800 people from foreign countries have returned to Odisha, of which around 1,600 are from 'at-risk' countries," Mishra said.
Among the foreign returnees, so far, 12 persons have tested Covid-19 positive. Still few people are untraceable, he informed.
As the transmission rate of the new variant is very very high, the director cautioned all people and appealed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like social distancing, use of mask and hand sanitisation, even after receiving two doses of vaccine. However, there is no need to panic as the situation is totally under control, he added.
Meanwhile, Odisha has reported 146 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the active cases to 1,792. The State also confirmed the death of another person due to the virus. So far, 8,446 persons have died due to Covid in the state.
--IANS
bbm/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU