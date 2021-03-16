Covid influenced 84% of ultra-wealthy Indians to rethink succession plans

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine supply to the EU 30% below plans: Report
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Knight Frank, an international property consultancy, in their Attitudes Survey 2021, cited that 84 per cent of Indian ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19.
UNHWI's from countries such as Canada (90 per cent), Turkey (85 per cent) and South Africa (80 per cent) has primarily redefined succession planning; globally, around 60 per cent of UHNWIs have reassessed their succession planning during the pandemic.
According to the survey, 30 per cent of ultra-wealthy Indians placed 'transferring of wealth to the next generation' in the top three worries than 16 per cent who see it as an exciting opportunity.
In the global context, 28 per cent of UHNWIs respondents positioned this in the top three worries, and 23 per cent of respondents see opportunity in 2021.
When asked respondents whether they had reviewed their succession plans towards property investment owing to the on-going pandemic, globally, 48 per cent of family offices have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning, compared with almost 60 per cent of UHNWIs.
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India said,"The hard-hit global pandemic has disproportionately affected the older generations for growing wealth, making them reassess their succession planning attitudes. The younger generation can lead their wealth to new heights as they come equipped with a different thinking process and tech-savvy background. Despite being a challenging year for the Indian economy and some sectors, Indian UHNWIs are more optimistic about the country's economic growth and expect their wealth to increase in the year 2021. With its various economic reforms and policy amends, India has attracted global investors, which resulted in a positive outlook for the economy."
In the Attitudes Survey, 89 per cent of Indian UHNWIs respondents opined that new investments opportunities opening up in the post-Covid world will largely excite them for wealth creation. While 61 per cent expects that technology disruption will also play a vital role, 23 per cent of ultra-wealthy Indians expect an improvement in domestic government policy will help them grow wealth.
The overall Attitudes Survey is based on responses from more than 600 private bankers, wealth advisors and family offices representing a combined wealth of more than $3.3 trillion.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU