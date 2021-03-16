Petrol, diesel prices unchanged even as global markets remain volatile

-
Fuel prices in the country have remained steady for over a fortnight now even though global oil market remains volatile with regular variations in prices.
Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the capital here on Tuesday. Fuel prices have not been revised now for 17 days.
Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. However, the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.
Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $69 a barrel.
The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.
--IANS
sn/in
