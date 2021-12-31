JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Delhi records 9 Covid deaths in December; highest in last 4 months: Data
Business Standard

Covid: Kerala logs 44 more Omicron cases; state's tally rises to 107

Kerala on Friday reported 44 more cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in the state to 107, the state Health Department said.

Topics
Kerala | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Kerala on Friday reported 44 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state to 107, the state Health Department said.

Of these, 10 patients came from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. Seven people were infected with the new variant of COVID-19 through contact, it said.

With this, Omicron infections have been confirmed in a total of 107 people in the state, it said.

While a total of 41 patients came from high-risk countries, 52 arrived from low-risk countries tested positive for Omicron and 14 people were diagnosed with the disease through contact.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, December 31 2021. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU