Covid: Kerala logs 44 more Omicron cases; state's tally rises to 107

Kerala on Friday reported 44 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state to 107, the state Health Department said.
Of these, 10 patients came from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. Seven people were infected with the new variant of COVID-19 through contact, it said.
With this, Omicron infections have been confirmed in a total of 107 people in the state, it said.
While a total of 41 patients came from high-risk countries, 52 arrived from low-risk countries tested positive for Omicron and 14 people were diagnosed with the disease through contact.
