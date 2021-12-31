Mumbai bans people from visiting public places from 5 pm-5 am till Jan 15

-
Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.
DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.
"The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic in light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant," the order said.
The prohibitory order was issued to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, it added.
Maharashtra | Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC extended in Mumbai till Jan 15. Mumbai Police prohibits citizens from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places, from 5 pm to 5 am. #Omicron pic.twitter.com/AbHYEJiFKr— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021
