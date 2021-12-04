Covid: Maharashtra man tests positive for Omicron; India's fourth case

A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai who had arrived at the Delhi airport from South Africa via Dubai before flying to Mumbai has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Saturday, adding that it is the first such case from Maharashtra.

The 33-year-old man had arrived in Delhi on November 23 and had given his samples for COVID-19 testing at the Delhi airport. He had then taken a flight to Mumbai, official sources said in Delhi.

Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state, Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told PTI in Mumbai.

He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test as well as genome sequencing will be done as well, she said.

Earlier on Saturday, India's third case of Omicron emerged from Gujarat, while two persons were on Thursday reported to be found infected with this strain in Karnataka.

A 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of in Jamnagar city of Gujarat, days after he arrived in the state from Zimbabwe, a high-risk country, the health department said on Saturday.





The Omicron strain has been marked as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. The man had arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28 and had tested positive for on December 2, after which his sample was sent for genome sequencing, officials said.

