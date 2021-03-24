Covid: Maharashtra reports biggest single-day spike of 31,885 new cases

With 31,855 new cases, on Wednesday reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases.

Mumbai too reported its highest single-day spike with 5,185 new cases.

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after recorded its previous single-day hight of 30,535.

The total caseload in the state stands at 25.6 lakh, including 22.2 lakh recoveries and 53,584 deaths.

There are 2,47,299 active cases in the state.

There have been 15,098 discharges and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours.