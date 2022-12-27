JUST IN
Business Standard

Covid mock drill held in Telangana hospitals as cases jump, says official

Telangana is fully geared up to tackle any situation with regard to Covid-19, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education said on Tuesday

Topics
Coronavirus | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Mock drill, Covid mock drill
Photo: PTI

Telangana is fully geared up to tackle any situation with regard to COVID-19, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said Covid mock drill to check infrastructure and preparedness to combat in case there is any spike in coronavirus cases has been conducted across all teaching, private, district, area and community hospitals in the state.

"Telangana registers Covid cases hardly in single digit. There are no hospital admissions. There is nothing to worry. But we have to take precautions. We are fully geared up to tackle any situation. The state has not reported any case of BF.7 variant," he said.

The mock drill started at state-owned Gandhi Hospital and Medical College in the morning.

He said Gandhi Hospital, a COVID-19 nodal facility has genome sequencing centre and as when any new variant is detected, tracing and subsequent action will be initiated.

Replying to a query, the official said the state has created over 28,000 oxygen beds up to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the number has gone up subsequently.

According to him, almost all big hospitals have oxygen tanks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 18:18 IST

