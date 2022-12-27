JUST IN
Four employees of Laurus Labs die in fire incident at firm's Andhra plant
MP govt to offer posts of Dy SP to Olympics, Asian Games medallists: CM
China to end quarantines for inbound travellers as 'Covid Zero' dismantled
As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks
Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills today to check Covid readiness
Centre to launch Rs 12,000 crore PLI scheme for high-end components: Report
LIVE: Hospitals across India begin mock drill to check Covid readiness
Delhi wakes up to dense fog as cold wave continues; min temp at 7 degree C
Sand mafia in Jharkhand's Gulma tries to mow down SDPO, team by dumper
Deepak Kesarkar introduces Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 in Assembly
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India logs 157 new Covid-19 infections, active cases tally at 3,421

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new Covid-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Health Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

India recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The tally of Covid cases in the country has now gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459).

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the health ministry said.

It said 49,464 tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of seven cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,43,342 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.06 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 10:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU