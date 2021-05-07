Covid positivity rate above 15% in 24 states at present, says govt

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

The Union on Friday requested all the states and Union Territories to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"From the side of the Union Health Ministry, we requested all the states/ UTs to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose and ensure the timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule," Additional Secretary (Health) Aarti Ahuja said during a media briefing.

The Ministry also urged that the states / UTs to use the vaccines received by them through the 'Government of India channel' in 70:30 ratio for the second dose and the first dose respectively.

"Secondly, utilise the supplies of the vaccines through the Government of India channel in the 70:30 ratio for the second dose and the first dose respectively and do a regular review of the coverage of the vaccination drive," Ahuja said.

The Ministry also said that so far, a total of 16.50 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across all categories.

"Among the Healthcare workers, so far, 0.95 crore doses have been administered for the first dose and 0.64 crore doses have been given as the second dose. Similarly, for the frontline workers 1.38 crore doses for the first dose and 0.75 crore doses for the second dose," the Additional Secretary said.