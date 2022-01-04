Covid: Schools in Pune district to remain shut for Classes 1-8 till Jan 30

-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the administration has decided to shut schools for Classes 1 to 8 in Pune district till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Speaking to reporters after attending the review meeting of the COVID-19 situation, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said teaching in online mode will continue.
The decision has come a day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that schools for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain shut in Mumbai till January 31.
"In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, we have decided to shut schools in Pune district for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30," Pawar said, adding that online teaching will continue for these classes.
Pune district comprises Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area and Pune rural.
The minister advised people to use three-ply or N95 masks, instead of cotton ones.
He further stated that directives have been given to local authorities to fine people found wandering without masks.
Pune city on Tuesday recorded 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 5,12,689.
