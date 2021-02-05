Covid vaccination beneficiaries below target due to vaccine hesitancy: Govt

Fewer than planned beneficiaries attended the vaccination sessions at the start due to transient technical issues in CoWIN portal and vaccine hesitancy, among others, the government informed the Parliament on Friday.

A total of 7,580 adverse events following immunisation have been reported till January 31 under the rollout. None of the 12 deaths of vaccinated persons have been causally attributed to the vaccination as per the current evidence, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a question on the urgency on part of the government to go ahead with the vaccination when the cases are declining, Choubey said a second or third peak was experienced in other countries during the later part of the pandemic.

"Therefore, a declining trend of cases in the country does not necessarily promise a continued and steady decrease in cases," he said. "Hence, it is necessary to provide prompt protection to the vulnerable and at risk population and maintain low case count through COVID-19 vaccination."



As per the fact sheet of the vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, one should not get Covaxin if the person has any allergies, fever, bleeding disorder or are on blood thinner, immune-compromised individuals or on medicines that affect immune system, pregnant, breastfeeding, received another vaccine or any serious health-related issues, Choubey said in a written reply.

As per the fact sheet of Serum Institute, one should not get Covishield if a person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine and had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine, he said.

The healthcare provider needs to be consulted about medical conditions, including severe allergic reaction after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of Covishield; fever; bleeding disorder; immunocompromised; pregnant; breastfeeding or received another COVID-19 vaccine, the minister said.

Only those COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India have been used for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

As per New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted permission to manufacture two vaccines based on the prescribed procedure and due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data.

