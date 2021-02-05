Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests coronavirus positive

Home Minister Anil



Deshmukh on Friday said he has tested positive.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I tested positive for today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get theselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus," Deshmukh said in his tweet.

A state health official said Deshmukh was on a tour of east Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur on Thursday.

"A precautionary test was conducted on him today, which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur," the official said.

It is not yet clear whether he has been advised to remain in home quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, he added.

