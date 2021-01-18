CRPF gets 21 DRDO-developed bike ambulances for remote area operations

-
Twenty-one 'bike ambulances' developed by the DRDO were on Monday inducted into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for casualty evacuation tasks in remote Naxal violence and insurgency-affected areas.
The customised 'Rakshita' ambulances have been created on 350cc Royal Enfield Classic bikes by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a scientific research body under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
CRPF chief A P Maheshwari said the bikes will be used in operational areas like the Left Wing Extremism-affected states and insurgency-hit areas for evacuating sick or injured troops of the paramilitary force.
He added that these ambulances will be "gainfully utilised" to also help the locals of the area where the force is deployed.
The bike's pillion has been customised as a casualty evacuation seat with recline and has a hand immobiliser and harness jacket, a CRPF spokesperson said.
He added that a physiological parameter measuring equipment with monitoring capability and auto-warning system has been provided to the driver along with a dashboard-mounted LCD for measuring vital parameters of the casualty.
The ambulance also has an air splint medical and oxygen kit, can provide saline and oxygen on the move, adjustable footrest, and hand and foot strap for safety among others, the spokesperson said.
The force has sanctioned an initial fund of more than Rs 35.49 lakh for this project, he said.
The CRPF, the lead force for anti-Naxal operations and internal security in the country, first toyed with the bike ambulance idea in February, 2018 when the troops of its 85th battalion deployed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district used their patrolling bikes to evacuate casualties from remote areas under its jurisdiction.
Following this, the force approached the INMAS to develop a fully capable and equipment-supported bike ambulance.
"The INMAS promptly put up a team of scientists and experts to make the idea a reality. The team developed a prototype and improved it with the feedback from CRPF personnel deployed in disturbed areas," the spokesperson said.
Distinguished scientist and director general (life sciences) at the DRDO A K Singh was also present during the handing over of the bike ambulances event held at the CRPF headquarters on Lodhi Road here.
