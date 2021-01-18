Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000
Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases
Maha: Preparations in place for gram panchayat polls on January 15
Kerala waives entertainment tax for movie theatres to revive sector
-
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union.
"The statement of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's speech on the integration of Marathi language and culture into Maharashtra is obnoxious. This is contrary to the principles of the Indian Union. Mahajan report is final and true," said Yediyurappa.
He further said that it is painful that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is trying to sabotage an amicable atmosphere.
"Thus regionalism and talk of linguistics are detrimental to the unity of the country. I condemn this. In Karnataka, the Marathas are living with Kannadigas. While the Kannadigas in the border districts of Maharashtra are living with the Marathas," he added.
The Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday said that his government will incorporate areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority into the state.
"Bringing Karnataka-wide Marathi-speaking and cultural region to Maharashtra will be a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in this border war. We are united and committed to that. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU