Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months.
"I will contest from Nandigram Assembly. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram," she said while addressing a rally here.
Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched to BJP from Banerjee's party, won the Nandigram seat as the TMC candidate in 2016. Traditionally, Banerjee has always contested from Bhawanipur.
"I will come again and again as Nandigram is my lucky place. In the 2016 election, I announced my election from Nandigram. Today also I came to Nandigram. TMC will win in 2021.
Mamata had swept into power defeated the ruling Left with a landslide victory in the 2011 Assembly election.
"If I make mistake slap me but don't go away from me. Who will do that much work for you? If anyone calls me bad, I won't let them," she said.
BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.
Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021.
