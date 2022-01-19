CRPF sets up Quick Action Team for Delhi to deal with terror acts

Inspired by the success stories of CRPFs Quick Action Team (QAT) in Kashmir, a similar QAT has been set up in by the force to deal with terror attacks, IED explosions and 'fidayeen strikes in the National Capital Region, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

The QAT for comprises 50 handpicked, highly-trained commandos with experience of counter-terror operations in both Kashmir Valley and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas. They have been tasked to deal with any terror or suicide attack in and around the national capital.

Sharing the details of the newly-constituted QAT with IANS, the officers in the force said these 50 men have vast experience of counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley and LWE areas and most of them have been awarded President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) for displaying exemplary bravery during anti-terror operations.

This specialised unit is located in Lutyens' with all latest and highly-sophisticated weapons and machines for day-and-night operation. It can respond within minutes in case of any 'fidayeen' (suicide) or terror attack in or around Delhi after receiving instructions from the government.

These commandos have been trained by senior officers who served in Kashmir for years and handled major anti-terror operations. They have also been trained in detecting and handling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) besides undergoing training in urban localities and metropolitan cities to have the practical experience of crowd and other constraints.

The CRPF's specialised team has been equipped with MP-5 submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, AK-47s, corner shot (a weapon accessory) and under barrel grenade launchers, among other weapons. The team will also have night vision goggles, radars, in-wall scanners and robots equipped with weapons for day-and-night operations.

The officials said that for the first time, the Delhi QAT personnel have been deployed at various strategic locations in the national capital for the Republic Day function.

Being located in Lutyens' Delhi, this unit can be the first responder in case of any terror attack and can also join counter-terror operations along with other forces like the National Guard (NSG) etc.

The CRPF's Valley QAT and CoBRA are the most decorated wings among all central armed forces and bag the highest number of gallantry medals every year. Officers and jawans from these wings have also been awarded Shaurya Chakra and Kirti Chakra for their bravery.

