CRPF trooper injured in militant attack in Kashmir's Shopian district

One trooper was injured on Tuesday when militants attacked a security forces party in Kashmir's district.

According to the police, the attack took place in Zainapora village.

"One jawan identified as constable Ajay Kumar of the 178 Battalion was injured in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. The area was cordoned off for searches," the police added.

