CM Kejriwal to launch Delhi transport dept's faceless services' on Aug 11

The Delhi Transport Department's faceless services will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.
Under the initiative, people will be able to apply and get various transport-related documents like registration certificates as well as undertake learner's driving license test online, from the comfort of their homes without visiting a motor licencing office (MLO), officials said.
"All services except permanent driving license and vehicle fitness are now faceless, thereby meaning applicants don't have to visit transport authority offices," Gahlot said.
With this, Delhi will become the first state in the country to bring all transport-related services online, thereby allowing people save time and money spent on visiting MLOs, officials said.
Kejriwal is likely to launch the services from the IP Estate MLO, officials said, adding trials of online learning tests have begun at the Sarai Kale Khan and Vasant Vihar offices and over 50 people have been provided learning licences so far.
In another tweet, Gahlot congratulated a Delhiite who had given his learner's licence test online.
Congrats Adi ! You are one of country's first to pass this facial recognition enabled E-LL test. Delhiites get true freedom from long queues. With all services available at their homes, Delhi under able leadership of @ArvindKejriwal has set yet another example for the country, the minister said while responding to the tweet posted by Adi Singh who praised the department for the initiative.
Gahlot also held a meeting with motor licensing officers to discuss ongoing preparations for the launch of the faceless services.
"Held a meeting with all the MLOs over preparations of the faceless services. All these faceless services will be dedicated to the public by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11," Gahlot said in a tweet.
The transport department was working on digitisation and trials of bringing its services online for several months, official said.
The services will include those related to driving licence and registration certificates such as duplicate copies, change in address, international driving permit and transfer of ownership, they said.
Once the services are made available online, vehicle owners will have to visit motor licensing and transport authority offices only for driving tests and vehicle fitness tests, the officials said further.
According to officials, majority of transactions at the transport department offices are related to driving licences and registration certificates.
In 2019, driving licence-related transactions numbered over 10 lakh, while nearly 13 lakh were related to registration certificates, they said.
