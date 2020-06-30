JUST IN
CSIR scientists design oxygen enrichment unit for homes, hospitals: Vardhan

Scientists at CSIR have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Source: Twitter/HarshVardhan)

Scientists at CSIR have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas and can prove to be very important in COVID-19 times, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

He said the unit can help reduce the demand for oxygen cylinders and ventilators.

"Scientists at the CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research)-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune have designed an oxygen enrichment unit that can be used when needed in homes, hospitals and remote rural areas. This can prove to be very important in the COVID times," he said in a tweet.

"One of its features is that it does not require #oxygen cylinder. This unit may help reduce the demand for oxygen cylinders and ventilators. If #COVID19patients get oxygen initially, they do not need ventilators later. @IndiaDST," Vardhan said in another tweet.

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 00:28 IST

