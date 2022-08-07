JUST IN
Literacy rate for STs improved from 47.1% in 2001 to 59% in 2011: Census
India amping up monkeypox testing capacity amid rising cases: Here's how
Telangana baby with rare genetic disease administered Rs 16-cr drug
India's civil aviation to see phenomenal, healthy growth: Scindia
Health care may feature in PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on '3Ts', modernising farm sector
CSIR gets its first woman director general in Nallathamby Kalaiselvi
Delhi downer: Cheaper liquor in Delhi, Maha hits Goa's booze business
Alarm bells in SL over China's surveillance ship en route Hambantota Port
SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after 45-minute wait for bus
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Karnataka logs 1,837 new Covid infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 11,898
Business Standard

CUET cancelled at some centres following reports of sabotage: UGC chief

Noting that there were reports and indications of "sabotage" in the conduct of the CUET-Undergraduate, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said the exam at certain centres was cancelled

Topics
UGC | Entrance Exams | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CUET, NTA
The CUET is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

Noting that there were reports and indications of "sabotage" in the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday said the exam at certain centres was cancelled keeping the best interest of students in mind.

Kumar said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in "wilful sabotage" of the process.

"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," Kumar said.

"Cancellation of the test in some centres was done keeping the best interests of the students in mind. NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard," he added.

On reports that some students were turned away from exam venues, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman said the staffers at certain centres should have shown more empathy with students.

"More school teachers are being deployed as they have more experience of dealing with the students with empathy. Due to the efforts and corrective actions taken by NTA, we are hopeful that in the coming days, the CUET-UG will be conducted smoothly," he said.

The CUET is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on UGC

First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 21:48 IST

`
.