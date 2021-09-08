Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India crosses 710 mn: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 doses administered in the country has crossed 71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. However, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore vaccinations from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60 crore-mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore on September 8 from 60 crore, the ministry stated.

The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.

