UP coronavirus update: No fresh Covid-19 death, 16 more cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
UP coronavirus update: 42 new Covid-19 infections, 4 more deaths
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
Delhi, Maharashtra, 8 other states show steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
-
No fresh COVID-19 death was reported from Uttar Pradesh, and the death toll stood at 22,863; while the total cases in the state touched 17,09,494 with as many as 16 fresh cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.
Of the 16 fresh cases, three were reported from Lucknow, two each from Prayagraj, Jalaun, Kanpur Nagar and one each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Unnao, and Hardoi, the state government said in a statement.
In the past 24 hours, 28 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,417.
The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 214 of which 164 are in home isolation, the statement said.
Over 2.17 lakh samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total tests done till date to over 7.40 crores, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU