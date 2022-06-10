Curfew and internet suspension in parts of Kashmir over Prophet row

Tension mounted in the Doda and Kishtwar areas of the Jammu region prompting authorities to impose a there while parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Friday.

Internet services were snapped in the Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir, they said.

In Kashmir, security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley for maintaining law and order.

The old city -- popularly known as Downtown Srinagar -- witnessed a complete shutdown with public transport off the roads.

However, traffic was plying in Lal Chowk, Batamaloo and adjoining areas with offices and schools remaining open.

Authorities have shut down the Internet on mobile devices in some areas as a precautionary measure to stop rumour-mongers, officials said, adding there were no reports of any untoward incident in the Valley so far.

Union minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh appealed for peace and harmony.

According to officials, tension spread in the Bhaderwah area on Thursday evening after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media. The police have registered a case and warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

" has been imposed in both districts of Doda and Kishtwar as a precautionary measure," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu region, Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

He said the situation was peaceful.

Officials said Internet services have been snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns because of rumour-mongering.

Hate speeches against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma were allegedly delivered from a mosque. In another incident, someone uploaded an objectionable post on social media triggering further tension.

Registering FIRs in both cases, the police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared.

"Action has been taken (over inflammatory speeches). A case has been registered under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Bhaderwah police station," a police official said.

"Anyone who takes the law into his own hands will not be spared," he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he was deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation in Bhaderwah.

"I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known for," he said.

"Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation," Singh said.

Taking to Twitter, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "I hope cooler heads prevail. has enough problems without adding to them with communal tension spreading in and around Bhadarwah. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and ask my party colleagues to help normalise the situation at the earliest.

