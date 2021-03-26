Current fiscal 'most challenging' for Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
Surpassed freight loading for FY21 as compared to FY20: Railway official
Railways freight traffic will surpass last year despite Covid: Piyush Goyal
Indian Railways must diversify its freight portfolio, says report
Completion of 200 projects during Covid helped Railways' future plan: Goyal
Goyal encourages railways officials to give suggestions for optimisation
-
Acknowledging that this fiscal was the "most challenging" for Indian Railways, Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said it was time to rewrite the future of the national transporter as "self-sustaining, punctual, green and first choice of business".
At a review meeting with Railway Board members and general managers of zonal railways, Goyal said in the future, the success of Indian Railways would define the success of the nation.
During the lockdown, all services of the railways had come to a grinding halt and even now, only special trains are plying.
"The year was the most challenging for the railways. During COVID-19 the railways has demonstrated the resolve to fight back and emerge stronger. The mindset of the railways has transformed. The use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks.
"It is the time to rewrite the destiny and future of the railways which is self-sustaining, punctual, passenger-friendly, safe, green and the first choice of businesses," he said.
The railway minister said the 1,223 MT highest freight loading achieved this year is a message of positivity to the nation. Also, the 5,900-km electrification achieved this year is the highest ever, he said.
Goyal also complimented the railway officers and staff for making "extraordinary" efforts during the pandemic to increase freight loading.
He also stressed on safety measures to be adopted and directed officials to take pro-active steps towards the same. The railways has continued to maintain high momentum in freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021.
Freight revenue for the year 2020-21 is Rs 1,14,652.47 crore as compared to Rs 1,12,358.83 crore last year which is a growth of over 2 per cent, Goyal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU